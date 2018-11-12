Patrols stepped up to catch ‘dog poo’ offenders

Patrols to catch dog owners who don’t clean up after their pet in Moneymore are being stepped up.

SDLP councillor for the village, Christine McFlynn, expressed concern at the problem.

“A number of residents in Moneymore have contacted me recently regarding dog fouling in the area. They have raised their concerns about public health and the damage to the appearance of the town,” she said.

“As a result, I contacted Mid Ulster Council environmental health officers and the area’s dog warden to pass these concerns on.

“Council officials have confirmed that patrols will be increased in Moneymore and action will be taken against any dog owner allowing their dog to foul the streets.”

Councillor McFlynn stressed that every dog owner is responsible for cleaning up and it is an offence not to.

“People enjoy walking generally and a lot of children walk to school in Moneymore. Dog fouling can cause health hazards as well as creating a poor impression for visitors to the town,” she went on.

“I’d ask dog owners to be more responsible and help keep all streets clean and safe.

“The Council’s environmental health officer take reports of dog fouling seriously and can offer advice to residents.”

If you allow your dog to foul in a public place and not clean up you could be fined £50, and this could increase to £500 if you don’t pay the penalty in time.