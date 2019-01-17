Pedestrian badly injured in collision: appeal

Mid Ulster police are appealing for information following a serious road accident in Dungannon in which a pedestrian was badly injured.

They say that the pedestrian was knocked down as a result of a collision involving a black VW Passat on Oaks Road, Dungannon, around 5pm on Monday, December 3 last.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened. They are particularly keen to speak with any drivers who may have DASH cam footage.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation please contact us on 101 quoting ref 905 of 03/12/18.