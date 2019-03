A pedestrian who died following a collision on Moneynick Road near Toome last night has been named as Diarmuid McFall.

The 28-year-old, who is from the Toome area, was knocked down close to a service station at around 8.20pm.

The road had been closed in both directions following the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1296 17/03/19.