£20,000 fundraising boost for Foundation

Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging has rounded off a year of fundraising by presented £20,000 to the Niamh Louise Foundation.

The Niamh Louise Foundation was chosen by Greiner Packaging as their Charity of the Year 2018 by the employees of the company and they held various fundraising events throughout the year including coffee mornings, cake sales, raffle’s, quiz’s, sponsored walks, marathons, attending The Niamh Louise Foundation Gala Ball, and street collections.

Greiner matched the £10,000 raised, meaning £20,000 was presented to the foundation.

A spokesperson for Greiner Packaging said: “It is one of Greiner’s strategic objectives to raise £30,000 for their chosen charities by December 31 2020 with a different charity being selected each year.”

Anne Donaghy, Chairperson of The Niamh Louise Foundation, said: “To raise £10,000 for the vital work of the foundation is nothing short of incredible and I am blown away by the company’s generosity in matching this superb figure.

“I am deeply touched by this gesture on behalf of Greiner, all the staff and everybody who contributed to the fundraiser efforts throughout the year.

“This money will be used to support some of the most vulnerable people within our community and enable the inspirational Niamh Louise Foundation team to carry out their lifesaving work.”

Not only did Greiner decide to raise such a large amount of money, they also chose The Niamh Louise Foundation to benefit at Christmas from their Gifts for Kids campaign.

Every Christmas the Foundation hosts a remembrance afternoon for families bereaved by suicide to remember their loved ones.

Each child and young person left the remembrance afternoon with a gift provided by Greiner.

The Niamh Louise Foundation’s Patron, Malachi Cush, added: “This significant donation from the team at Greiner will undoubtedly go a long way in helping The Niamh Louise Foundation continue in this great work.

“Greiner have demonstrated that they care deeply, not only for their staff, but for the wider community and as patron I wish to commend them and to thank them most sincerely for their generosity and kindness.”