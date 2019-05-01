Bike stars for fundraiser

Greiner Packaging in Dungannon has announced that the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland will be their charity partner for the coming year.

The company, which specialises in the production of rigid packaging for the food industry in Great Britain and Ireland, has arranged ‘An Evening With’ style event with some of Northern Ireland’s top motorcycle stars.

Among those appearing at the event in the Armagh City Hotel on Friday, May 10, will be Glenn Irwin, Adam McLean, Jeremy McWilliams and Philip McCallen.

The event will see each of the sports stars share their experiences through a Q&A session with host Steve Parrish, also of British Super Bike fame.

The event begins at 7pm and tickets are £10 and available online at www.buytickets.at/greiner/256702

AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, seven days per week.

The fundraising will play a part in helping to raise the £2million required each year to keep this vital service operational.

Ruth Spence, part of The Charity Committee for Greiner Packaging, said: “We are delighted to be supporting AANI this year. The air ambulance provides vital assistance in life threatening situations across Northern Ireland and I think most people will have seen it in the sky in recent months.

“We are very much looking forward to this event and will continue to raise awareness and funds in a number of planned events throughout this year.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said: “It is great news that Greiner Packaging has decided to support the AANI charity in this way.

“To ensure the service is sustained, we need to raise £2 million each year so public support is crucial.

“We are encouraging local businesses to get involved by organising a fundraising event for AANI, or making a donation. Individuals can also join our membership club, Club AANI, for a weekly donation of just £2.

“Club AANI members will receive free branded goodies, on-going discounts from high street retail brands, as well as flash merchandise offers, and an invitation to our annual members event. It’s a simple way to donate and we hope those who can join will do so.”

To find out more about Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.