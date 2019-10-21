Castlecaulfield wins at NI Best Kept Awards

Castlecaulfield has added to its already impressive list of accolades by winning the Best Kept Small Village award at The Northern Ireland Best Kept Awards 2019, in association with George Best Belfast City Airport.

The awards, which recognise cities, towns, villages and housing areas that demonstrate great pride in their area by going the extra mile with efforts to create well maintained, clean and beautiful communities in which to live and work, took place at The Braid, Ballymena, presented by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC).

Over 100 representatives from towns and villages across Northern Ireland participated in the awards.

Congratulating the local community and Mid Ulster District Council staff, Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson, said:

“This fantastic result is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all those involved from council staff to the local community who dedicate so much time to making the village look so impressive. The hard work has definitely paid-off!

“Castlecaulfield village is a shining example of community spirit in action and everyone should be very proud of all they have achieved. A heart-felt congratulations to the Horticultural Society and everyone involved in getting the village to this multi award-winning status.”

President of The Northern Ireland Amenity Council, Doreen Muskett MBE, said, “As always, the standard of applications received across all three competition categories was extremely high and judges faced a very difficult decision in choosing the overall winner.

“The Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area initiative is a fantastic opportunity for facilities across Northern Ireland to work with their local community to have a practical and positive effect on their direct environment.”

Stephen Patton, Corporate Responsibility and HR Manager at Belfast City Airport, added, “On behalf of Belfast City Airport, I want to congratulate both Castlecaulfield and Ballynure on their fantastic achievements.

“It is wonderful to recognise the excellent efforts from each city, town, village and housing area represented here today. The fantastic work that has been carried out, largely by volunteers, emphasises the value and civic pride and the importance of making practical improvements to build vibrant local communities.”