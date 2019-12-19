Heartbroken son’s emotional tribute to his road victim father...his ‘rock’

The broken-hearted son of a youth football coach killed in a Co Tyrone road collision has praised his father as his “rock” and “guide”.

Noel Sweeney from Coalisland died after the van he was travelling in was involved in a collision involving a fallen tree and two other vehicles in the Moy area on Wednesday evening.

Mr Sweeney, 57, was well-known in youth football circles as a coach with Coalisland Young Stars FC.

His son Aaron Forbes Sweeney said he shared a “bond so true” with his much-loved father.

In Facebook message on Thursday, he said: “My Rock my guide I loved you so my heart is broke that you must go my father my friend a bond so true for now and ever will I miss you.”

Among the many responses, on friend said: “Noel was a true gent and I feel privileged to have known him. He was inspiration to so many people.”

Another said: “Such a character, he will never be forgotten Aaron that’s for sure!”

Others described Mr Sweeney as “a real gentleman who always had time for everyone,” and “one of life’s genuine gentlemen”.

Two other people in the Volkswagen Crafter van were also treated in hospital following the collision on the Trewmount Road which took place around 8pm.

The two other cars involved were a Mitsubishi Shogun and a VW Polo.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was on the round immediately prior to the collision, to contact them.

A PSNI spokesman said: “I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Trewmount Road, either prior to or after the collision, or anyone who witnessed it or captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch with us by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1904 of 18/12/189.”