Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing 15-year-old Bobby McDaid.

A post on PSNI Facebook says "Bobby has gone missing from the Omagh area and is believed to currently be in the city somewhere".

Bobby McDaid

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey bottoms.

"If you have seen or heard from Bobby, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2056 of 3/2/20," adds the post.