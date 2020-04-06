NI dance group lift the spirits of thousands as they show off their moves

A County Tyrone dance club has 'lifted the spirits' of thousands by posting a video of its dancers showing off their moves.

Members of Coalisland-based Dance Dynamics were left "very disappointed" after The European Dance Masters Championships in County Donegal were cancelled at the weekend because of Covid-19.

Members of Dance Dynamics who filmed their dance moves at weekend.

Hundreds of dancers from all across Europe and other parts of the world were due to attend the event in Ballyboofey.

Dance Dynamics, which also runs classes in the Ardboe area, had been working hard on their dance moves since September.

Around 40 had been due to travel to Ballyboofey for the competition which would have qualified them for the World Championships scheduled for Blackpool this July.

Teacher Kelly McCrea, who runs the club with her brother Ken Whitehouse, said she was sitting in the house at the weekend reflecting on what she could do to "lift the spirits" of club members and came up with the video idea.

Love to dance - prize winning members of Dance Dynamics.

She asked members of the club to film what they were doing and with the expertise of her sister, Dannielle Whitehouse, put together the film.

"If we couldn't go to The European Championships we would bring Europeans to us," she said.

"We put together a video collage of our competition members, dancing in their living rooms, kitchens, sheds etc in their costumes to showcase a bit of all their hard work, and not let it be in vain."

Kelly said they also recorded a few of their supporters cheering them on as they would have done in Ballyboofey.

"The video already has 4 500 views in the short couple of hours from going live. It has picked up the spirits of dancers, all over the world that were supposed to be attending Europeans Dance Masters."

She said they have been inundated with "lovely messages and comments."

Kelly expressed the hope the coronavirus emergency would be over by the time of the World Championships in July.

Last year the club brought back 17 titles from the championships, and members are aiming to better that tally this year - if the compeitition takes place.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.