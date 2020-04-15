Smartest dog breeds: the 24 most intelligent dogs from Border Collie to German Shepherd and Rottweiler - is yours on the list? Dogs, like many other animals, are intelligent creatures - but have you ever wondered which breeds are considered to be the smartest? These are 24 of the smartest breeds of dogs, according to the American Kennel Club – in no particular order. 1. Shetland Sheepdog The Shetland Sheepdog is an extremely intelligent, quick and obedient breed of dog (Photo: Shutterstock) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Rottweiler The Rottweiler has great strength, but is a gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, and is a very smart pooch (Photo: Shutterstock) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Belgian Tervuren The Belgian Tervuren is elegant, agile and extremely affectionate with loved ones (Photo: Shutterstock) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka This breed of dog is sweet, loving, intelligent, and willing to please (Photo: Shutterstock) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6