Wind farm funding for community groups

Seven community and voluntary projects from the Draperstown area have been awarded a total of £10,000 in support from the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund.

REG Power Management, who asset manage the three turbine Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm, located in close proximity to Draperstown, offers financial support to community and voluntary groups within a four mile radius of the wind farm site through the Community Fund.

Grants from the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund were awarded to Ballinascreen Early Years, Naiscoil na Speirini, Ballinascreen Fold Tenants Association, Workspace After School Club, 33rd Derry Ballinascreen Scouts, St Mary’s Primary School and Gaelscoil na Speirini.

The groups appreciate the support and put the money to good use.

Carey Green, REG Power, explained: “As a long-term asset manager of wind farms, we consider it vital to be an active partner in communities where they are located and believe the projects supported by the Community Fund this year will be of great benefit to the local community.”

Diarmuid O’Kane, The Workspace Group, added: “This is our second year working in partnership with RES on the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund and we are delighted to be able to offer this level of support to community projects in Draperstown.”

For more information on the Brackagh Quarry Wind Farm Community Fund contact The Workspace Group on 028 7962 8113 or email shauna@theworkspacegroup.org.