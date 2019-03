Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake held a reception at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House to recognise local achievements in education, sport and dance.

During the Dungannon evening students from Gaelscoil Aodha Rua entertained attendees with traditional music, choir and dance performances.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, is pictured with Proprietors and coaches at Dance Dynamics, Kelly and Fred Whitehouse and members of the dance group to recognise their success at the World Dance Masters Championships in August 2018. Also pictured are Councillors Sean McGuigan, Dominic Molloy, Mickey Gillespie and Ronan McGinley.

Well done to everyone for their achievements.

The Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with Eimear Coulton who was also awarded an Ulster Colleges Camogie All Star for 2018/2019. Also pictured is Councillor Dominic Molloy.

The Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with C�at McEldowney who was awarded an Ulster Colleges Camogie All Star for 2018/2019.

The Chair, Councillor Sean McPeake, is pictured with the Head Coach of Eagles Special Olympics Club, Paul Sweeney and members of the Club to recognise the dedicated work of the coaches and volunteers. Also pictured are Councillors Sean McGuigan, Dominic Molloy, Mickey Gillespie and Ronan McGinley.