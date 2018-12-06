Plans approved for major

Planning permission has been granted by Mid Ulster District Council for a business and road expansion in Dungannon.

The Council’s Planning Committee approved proposals from Maximus Crushing and Screening Ltd for the development of state of the art offices and a new production facility at the company’s Coalisland Road site.

The development includes 1km of new road between the Carland Road and Coalisland Road, as well as the re-use of the old Tyrone Brick works quarry for employment in the future.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Cllr Cáthal Mallaghan, said: “This is a significant investment by Maximus which demonstrates growth in the screening industry and the sector’s continued importance for the Mid Ulster economy and employment.

“The new link road not only facilitates the company’s expansion, but will also help to relieve congestion in Dungannon, which we all know is awaiting a much-needed bypass.

“This application also brings back into use the old brick works quarry which has lain derelict for a long time, and will contribute to further rejuvenation of this industrial land”.

At the same meeting, the Committee also granted outline planning permission for Acheson and Glover Limited for a major housing scheme.

The scheme, which occupies a 3.13ha site, has the potential to create significant future quality housing, at lands to the rear of 40 Ballyronan Road, adjoining Kilronan School in Magherafelt, and also includes open space and a new roundabout.