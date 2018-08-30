Plans to move Post Office and extend opening

The Post Office is planning to relocate their Killymoon Street office in Cookstown to a new location with extended opening hours and Sunday service.

The proposed new location for the branch is Mace Stores, 22 Dungannon Road - just 350 metres from the present Melrose Post Office.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the move go ahead, the new Killymoon Street Post Office would have three serving positions, one modern screened, one open plan counter and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter offering selected services during shop opening hours.

The branch itself would open from 9am – 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 7am - 10pm, Monday to Sunday. This would offer provide customers with an extra 59 hour of Post Office services every week.

It is understood that the proposed move, is in agreement with the current postmaster, and is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments.

Clive Semple, Post Office Area Network Change Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on 10 October 10. Customers can share their views online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 230715.