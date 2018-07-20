‘Play day’ event set for Ballyronan Marina

One day – Wednesday, August 1 – has been officially designated as ‘Play Day’ in Mid Ulster with not one but three places offering free activities for children to celebrate play.

Helping to mark National Play Day an event at Ballyronan Marina will focus on providing entertainment for children in an outdoor setting, with crafts, magic shows, workshops, face painting, treasure hunts and games among the activities lined up for children aged 3 – 10 years.

Many of our childhood memories are reminiscent of climbing trees, making dens, jumping in puddles, making mud pies, rolling down hills, playing with water, chasing, hide and seek, climbing.

It will be no surprise then to learn that when children talk about their preferred play experiences, they more often than not cite outdoor play as their favourite activity.

This makes sense; the outdoors is the very best place for children to practice and master emerging physical skills. Frequent and regular opportunities to explore and play in the outdoor environment is essential for children’s holistic health, their well-being, health, happiness, learning and development.

Encouraging families to enjoy National Play Day, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said: “We’re delighted to support Play Day for another year. Play, especially outdoors, is fundamental for children’s health and well-being and development as well as contributing much to the enjoyment of childhood.”

He added residents have access to many parks and spaces and August 1 provided an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.