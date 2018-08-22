Police alert: Family's increasing concern for missing 69-year-old man

Police and the family of a missing County Tyrone man are becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

Robert McKenna, who is 69, was last seen in the Cookstown area yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being approximately 5'6" tall, of slim build, dark hair with some grey.

It is believed he was wearing dark clothing and there is a high probability he was wearing a cap.

Police are appealing to Robert, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact officers in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 1151 21/08/2018.