Police appeal over spate of burglaries in Tyrone

Police have appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in rural areas of Co Tyrone overnight Friday, December 2.

A number of rooms at a house on the Racolpa Road in Omagh were ransacked and a number of items were reported stolen.

Then police received a report that a house on Trinamadan Road in Gortin had a number of items stolen, including a sum of money.

A home on Tattysallagh Road in Omagh was also entered. It is not believed that anything was stolen as a result of the burglary.

A link between the burglaries has not yet been established.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson appealed for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference number 670 of 02/12/17. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.