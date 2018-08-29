Police make hit and run appeal

PSNI
Were you travelling on or in the vicinity of Ranfurly Road, Dungannon on Sunday, August 26 between 0230 and 0300 hours?

Police in Dungannon are investigating a hit and run traffic collision in the area which caused substantial damage to a parked car and damage to an electric pole causing local residents to loose power for a significant amount of time. If you witnessed this collision or saw a red vehicle travelling in the area at the time, then please get in touch via the 101 number, quoting reference number CCS 278 26/08/18. Alternatively you can call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.