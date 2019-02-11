Police renew appeal for witnesses following fatal crash

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses following the fatal three vehicle collision on the Dungannon Road, Moy, which claimed the lives of three people.

"Two males lost their lives on Sunday 3rd February and a female who had been taken to hospital for treatment unfortunately passed away on Tuesday 5th February. A man and another woman injured in the collision remain in hospital at this time," police said in a social media post.

"No further details will be released at this time in relation to ages or identities of the deceased."

Inspector Andrew Archibald continues to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Dungannon Road in Moy on Sunday afternoon (3rd February) and who may have dash cam footage, witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 699 03/02/19