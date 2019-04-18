Destroying election posters 'an affront to democracy'

An SDLP councillor in Mid Ulster has said she is both disappointed and perplexed that a number of her election posters have been destroyed.

Councillor Sharon McAleer said the incident happened in the village of Caledon in Clogher Valley.

The candidate for the Clogher Valley DEA said: “To rip up or destroy a poster is one thing, but to set them alight is a disgraceful act and an affront on democracy.

“My message to those who did it is very simple, if you don’t like my politics, don’t vote for it. Or even better, put yourself on the ballot paper and compete fairly and openly.

“I have represented all of the people of Clogher Valley for the last five years. Criminal damage to my posters won’t deter me from continuing this work.”

