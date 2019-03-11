Everyone should be able to access their right to vote

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the Electoral Office should make all efforts to ensure people can exercise their democratic right to vote.

The Fermanagh/South Tyrone MLA was commenting on reports that voters on the Permanent Postal and Proxy list received letters from the Electoral Office asking if they wish to remain on it.

Mr Gildernew said: “Many voters across the north have received a questionnaire from the Electoral Office asking for confirmation that they still require a place on the permanent postal and proxy list.

“While we recognise the right of the Electoral Office to carry out this work, we have concerns at the timing, particularly in the lead up to the Local Government election and the threats to remove people from the list.

“The role of the Electoral Office is to ensure everyone can access their democratic right to vote, not to make it more difficult.

“I would encourage people to respond to this questionnaire as soon as possible to ensure you can vote in the upcoming Local Government elections.”