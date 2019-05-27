First count results for NI European Election candidates

The breakdown of the first count has been revealed for Northern Ireland’s European Election.
The candidates are fighting for three seats.
The BBC reported the first count figures as follows;-
Allister 62,121
Anderson 126,951
Bailey 12,471
Boghul 662
Dodds 124,991
Eastwood 78,589
Hill 5,115
Kennedy 53,052
Long 105,928
McCann 948
Morrice 1719.
News Letter Political Editor Sam McBride said: “The story of this election is the remarkable surge to Alliance.
“But the fall in the vote of the UUP and SDLP is also significant - especially for the UUP. In 2014, both had their worst ever results, yet even then the UUP took 83,438 votes & SDLP took 81,594.”