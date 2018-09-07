MLA pay cut ‘long overdue’

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the reduction in Assembly members salaries, saying it “was long overdue.”

Ms Dillon said: “It should not have taken the imminent prospect of a court ordered election for Karen Bradley to make a decision that she should have taken long ago,” she said.

“Sinn Féin has consistently called on the British government to take action over MLA pay; however, the Tories have refused to do so as they are currently being propped up by the DUP.

“The British government cannot continue to sacrifice the rights of those living in the north of Ireland for their own selfish gains in Westminster and issues such as compensation for victims of Historical Institutional Abuse should not be delayed any longer.

“Sinn Féin wants to restore the political institutions, however, we will not return until the outstanding issues that brought the institution down in the first place are properly addressed and implemented.”