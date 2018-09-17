Molloy wants Electoral Offices kept open

Sinn Féin MP for Mid Ulster, Francie Molloy, has spoken out at his dismay at the Electoral Office’s decision to close all local offices in order to centralise the service they provide to Belfast.

Mr Molloy said: “I earlier this year welcomed the move by the Electoral Commission to introduce online registration, a much needed advancement which makes registering to vote a lot easier, particularly for young people.

“However, this function cannot on its own service the needs of the entire community, particularly amongst our older population, and those in the rural areas where broadband is often totally unavailable. I have grave concerns about the further isolation this poses to rural dwellers and I do not think that this decision has been properly rural-proofed.”

He said he will be raising it with the NIO with a view to having the decision changed.