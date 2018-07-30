Pomeroy festival in aid of air ambulance

A festival fund raising event for the emergency air ambulance takes place in Pomeroy this weekend.

On Saturday (August 4), things kick off at The Rowan Tree Centre with a car boot sale at 10am. In the evening, a social dance starting 9pm - £5 (includes supper) music by: Songbook Duo.

Sunday sees a Community Fun Day, vintage tractor and car show, and motorbike run and lots more. All the fun starts at 12noon face painting, bouncy castles, balloon modelling, Fun Fair available.

Music by Country Harmony. Brian Mills, Paul Donnelly, Derbhla Kelly and traditional musicians, along with other local talent, will keep you entertained, with a special guest appearance from Philomena Begley.

The motorbike run starts at 2pm – ride to save lives (Pomeroy – Carrickmore – Omagh – Gortin – Greencastle (pit stop) – Straw – Draperstown – Lough Fea - Cookstown – Pomeroy Vintage Car Run starts 2.30pm, Vintage Tractors start, 2.45pm. To register your vehicle for the event, please contact Jim: 075 6860 4131.

The fundraiser is raising funds to help local people who need the air ambulance and Helicopter Emergency Medical Team to attend.

In the Pomeroy area, Tom Hadden from Eglish was treated by the air ambulance last year and is now nine months into rehabilitation after a serious road traffic collision in November 2017.

Tom said: “It’s been a long and on-going road to recovery. I owe great thanks to the air ambulance team as without the initial intervention it could have been a very different ending for me. I would also like to acknowledge the work of all the medical staff and teams in my recovery.”