Pop Up Advice Clinics for Tyrone

This month sees the return of the AOIFE (Association of Festival and Events) Pop Up Advice Clinics to engage with the 30 plus festivals and event organisers in the county.

AOIFE’s Executive Director and Multi-Media Assistant will be traversing again this spring season in an effort to meet local member festival and event organisers. Modelled on other Network offerings – the POP Up Advice Clinics are facilitated locally to allow organisers to meet AOIFE personnel and get a steer on some of their problems.

The clinics will deal with: Funding and Grant Applications, Setting up a new Festival / Event, Revenue and Sponsorship Opportunities, Cluster support; Collaboration, Risk/ Health and Safety and Insurance issues, Social Media Mentoring, Programming Ideas for different Audiences, European Networking Opportunities and Press and Marketing.

Participants must register with the AOIFE Secretariat in advance to book a 30 minute consultation during the time the team are there. The Advice Clinic Service is

Free to AOIFE members and non-members must pay a small fee of €50 which can go towards purchasing a full AOIFE membership.

Priority will be given to members of AOIFE but it’s hoped the programme will give a chance for newer festivals and event organisers in the non–profit sector (sporting, charitable cause organisations) to meet first hand with much sought-after consultants to the sector.

Over 40 locations in 20 counties will be completed before Easter. Remaining counties will be visited by mid June - affording all festival and event organisers an ideal opportunity to meet and discuss face-to-face issues confronting their festival and event.

To register for your 30 minutes Advice Consultation and your 30 minute Social Media Mentoring please contact Membership Officer Hilary on (090) 964 5831, email info@aoifeonline.com or see www.aoifeonline.com/popupclinic for more information.

The Advice Clinics will be held in Tyrone on Saturday, February 2 at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh from 12.15 pm to 1.45 pm.