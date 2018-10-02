Positive Mental Health Community Campaign

A community wide Positive Mental Health Campaign, led by Mrs Claire Kerr, Head of Pastoral Care at The Royal School Dungannon, will run from Sunday, October 7 until Saturday, October 13 throughout Dungannon.

This will focus on sharing the Public Health Agency’s ‘Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing’ message whilst celebrating World Mental Health Day this Wednesday (October 10).

Mrs Claire Kerr and her Safer School Team pictured at the event.

In preparation for the Positive Mental Health focus week, two ‘sign posting’ sessions were held at The Royal School Dungannon on Tuesday, September 18 for representatives from all primary and secondary schools, sports clubs, youth groups and churches involved. Mrs Liz McGrath and Mrs Deirdre McParland from the Southern Trust gave all those involved an overview of the ‘Take 5’ message and provided guidance as to how and where to signpost individuals, children and adults alike, if they were in need of further support.

During the action week each school will focus on the Public Health Agency’s ‘Take 5’ message of Give, Be Active, Connect, Keep Learning and Take Notice. The Safer School Team from The Royal School Dungannon have prepared presentations for each school to use throughout the week. Each school represented will also celebrate World Mental Health Day by co-ordinating a whole school ‘Walk and Talk’ within each of the individual school grounds. The local Spar and Eurospar retailers are sponsoring this event and will supply a total of 7,000 bottles of water that week. Each pupil involved will therefore remain well hydrated as they fulfil the ‘Be Active’ and ‘Connect’ aspects of the ‘Take 5’ message. A competition to come up with a suitable name and logo for the new community group will also be run within each of the secondary schools at KS3 level (Years 8, 9 and 10).

Local churches will focus on the upcoming World Mental Health Day on Sunday, October 7 and sports organisations and youth groups will also spend some time with each of their teams or groups before or after training or meeting to discuss mental health and offer sign posting if necessary.

A big thank you goes out to the following organisations involved in this fantastic community campaign to promote positive mental health within our town:

Royal School Dungannon, St Joseph’s Grammar School Donaghmore, St Patrick’s Academy, Drumglass High School, St. Patrick’s College, Integrated College Dungannon, South West College, Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon Primary School, Windmill Integrated Primary School, Bush Primary School, Howard Primary School, Killyman Primary School, St. Patrick’s Primary School, Vineyard Church Dungannon, Dungannon Baptist, St. Anne’s Church of Ireland Dungannon, Dungannon Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church Dungannon, St. Andrew’s Church of Ireland Killyman, St. Patrick’s Church Dungannon, Dungannon Swifts, Dungannon United Youth, Dungannon Hockey Club, Dungannon Swimming Club, Dungannon Thomas Clarke’s GFC, Aodh Ruadh Dún Geanainn LGFC, Naomh Treasa Dún Geanainn, Dungannon Rugby Club, Craic Theatre Coalisland, JLM Dance School, Castlecaulfield Football Club, Spar and Eurospar retailers Dungannon.