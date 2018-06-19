PPS prosecute soldier over 1988 checkpoint killing

An ex-soldier is to face prosecution over the death of a man who was shot dead at a checkpoint in 1988.

The PPS have today confirmed that a prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter over the shooting Aidan McAnespie.

The scene of the shooting

The solicitors acting for the family of Mr McAnespy said the soldier was a member of the Grenadier Guards.

The victim was shot dead on the Aughnacloy Road Co Tyrone, on February 21, 1988, after walking through a vehicle check point.

The lawyers’ statement said “he was fatally wounded by one of three shots fired from a general purpose machine gun located in one of the military sangers”, and died at the scene.

KRW Law said a review into the original decision not to prosecute in 1988 had taken place, and now the PPS have said a decision has now been taken to proceed.

The book Lost Lives describes Mr McAnespy as a 24-year-old food processor who had been on his way to a GAA game. The PPS says he was 23.

The PPS said it had taken the decision based on expert evidence including around the gun being discharged, leading to “the richochet shot which killed Mr McAnespie”.