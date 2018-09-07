Previously unseen art pieces are unveiled

The Department of Finance (DoF) in conjunction with the Office of Public Works, Dublin have opened ‘Untitled landscape’ an exhibition of contemporary artworks in The Bridewell Centre, Magherafelt.

The previously unseen art pieces are from State collections and the exhibition provides an opportunity to show the art to the public. The exhibition includes 30 paintings chosen from the Northern Ireland Civil Service collection and the Office of Public Works in Dublin.

The curators were in attendance at the launch and were more than happy to explain how the artwork was chosen, catalogued and displayed for the exhibition.

Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary in the Department of Finance said: “I was delighted to open this exhibition today in Magherafelt. This previously unseen artwork belongs to all of us and it is vital that we make art collections as accessible as possible. I would encourage everyone in the local area and beyond to take the opportunity to be among the first people ever to view these fabulous pieces.

“Art in all its forms enriches lives. My Department, in conjunction with the Office of Public Works, plan to show this collection to a range of places within the community; to schools, libraries, and other public spaces where people have an opportunity to view, appreciate and reflect on the work.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “Opening up access to the arts in all forms to greater numbers of people is a key element of Mid Ulster District Council’s own cultural programme and we’re pleased to be supporting an exhibition which is bringing work of this quality to Magherafelt.

The exhibition will run until October 28 and is free.