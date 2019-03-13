Primary Schools enjoy Council Fairtrade event

Over 80 pupils and teachers from seven Primary Schools in Mid Ulster, including St Patrick’s, Dungannon, attended an event to mark Fairtrade Fortnight.

The event organised by Mid Ulster District Council, took place at the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon and focused on where our foods come from, the effort it takes to grow, the concept of Fairtrade and making ethical decisions when shopping.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with Yvonne Zellmann, Mid Ulster District Council and pupils from Tobermore Primary School at the Fairtrade event.

Fairtrade Fortnight, which which took place from February 25 to March 10, helps to create awareness among people about the farmers in the Third World who are struggling to meet their needs through agriculture. Fairtrade means a decent and justified price is paid for foods such as tea, coffee, cocoa and bananas, matching the cost of production to bring farmers a sustainable income.

At the event the children enjoyed practical activities including making pomander balls with Fairtrade cloves, sowing peas and planting seed potatoes with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV). This demonstrated how they could grow their own foods, as well as gaining a deeper understanding and empathy for the people who grow our foods all over the world.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake said: “Mid Ulster District Council is committed to supporting the Fairtrade campaign and actively promotes the purchase of products with the Fairtrade Mark including the use of Fairtrade coffee, tea and sugar at all internal meetings. Activities during Fairtrade Fortnight are a great way to highlight the benefits of supporting Fairtrade and I would encourage all schools and indeed the wider community to get involved and help us achieve Fairtrade status for the district.”

Schools who attended included Ballylifford P.S, Knockloughrim P.S, St Patrick’s (Dungannon) P.S, Tobermore P.S, Castledawson P.S, Coagh P.S and Carntall P.S. Each school has also organised a range of activities in their schools such as Fairtrade bake sales, schools’ events and coffee mornings.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with members of the TCV and pupils and teachers from Knockloughrim Primary School at the Fairtrade event.

For information on Fairtrade contact Yvonne Zellmann, Sustainability Officer, on 03000 132 132 or yvonne.zellmann@midulstercouncil.org.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake is pictured with Yvonne Zellmann, Mid Ulster District Council and pupils from Coagh and Ballylifford Primary Schools at the Fairtrade event.