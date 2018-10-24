Professional qualification success for duo

Two County Tyrone ladies had much to celebrate recently having successfully completed their Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Professional Qualifications at Level 7 in Human Resources with Northern Ireland Centre, DMS Ireland.

Certificates were presented to Keely Gavin from Fintona and Deborah O’Brien from Omagh, having successfully completed the CIPD Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management, Postgraduate Qualification.

Deborah O'Brien (centre), receives her certificate in recognition of'achieving the CIPD Advanced Diploma in Human Resource Management. Presenting Deborah with her certificate is Lynn Carson (left), Managing Director of DMS Ireland and Alan Price, CIPD Elected Director and Charity Trustee and Chief Operations Officer at The'Peninsula Group.

Candidates travelled from all over the UK and Ireland to be presented with their certificates at the DMS Ireland Graduation Ball 2018 and recognising their success,

Special Guest, Alan Price, CIPD Elected Director and Charity Trustee and Chief Operations Officer at Peninsula Group said: “Be critical in your thinking, always reach for the next goal, strive to be the best that you can be and always think about how you can and do add value. These awards are a clear mark of recognition of what you have achieved and as you are now more knowledgeable, it is expected that you will be taking what you have studied to improve processes, systems and cost base.

“By using your qualification, skill, experience and expertise, you add value to make things even better. And if you apply this to work, you should see nothing but continued future success.”

Darren Chadwick, Chief Commercial Officer at CIPD HR-Inform Ireland, presented certificates for CIPD Foundation, Intermediate and Advanced Levels. Forty Five Certificates were presented on the night of the Graduation Ball with over 200 candidates completing a CIPD Award, Certificate or Diploma in the past two years with DMS Ireland.

Lynn Carson, Managing Director of DMS Ireland expressed the need for candidates to continue to develop their professional competence to navigate the changing world of work.

DMS would like to take to thank the Graduation Ball Sponsors: CIPD HR-Inform Ireland, Graphite HRM, Hunter Savage Recruitment, Doherty Pension and Investment Consultancy Ltd, George Best Belfast City Airport, Morrow IT Solutions and media partner, nijobfinder.