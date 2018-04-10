PSNI confirm death of woman in vehicle incident

The PSNI have confirmed that a woman in her 50s has died following an accident involving a vehicle in the Sixmilecross area of Tyrone.

They offered few further details. It is understood that because it occurred on private land at Altamuskin Road at about 8pm on Monday, the one-vehicle incident was not counted as a road traffic accident.

The PSNI said: “A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death, however, this death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Sinn Fein West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer issued a statement which said: “The community of Altamuskin and Drumquin are stunned this morning to learn of the tragic passing of one of their own.

“Altamuskin is a very strong community and the woman killed and her family are very much part of the community and of Errigal Ciaran GAA club.

“This is the second tragedy to hit the club and community this year. A neighbour of the deceased, Kathleen McGarvey was killed in an accident on the A5 in January.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family at this terrible time”.