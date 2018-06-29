PSNI tell motorists to 'slow down' after car collides with trailer

Magherafelt police are appealing for motorists to slow down after a collision involving a car and a trailer near the town.

They said on social media that the car encountered agricultural machinery before hitting the trailer.

"Amazingly no injuries," police posted.

"Just after this happened a totally unrelated car traveling at speed almost collided with the Golf - quite literally missing it and the trailer further up the road by millimetres. Those involved in this had to throw themselves into the field to avoid being hit.

"Slow down! Sunny days going into clear nights, the mood is great and the tunes are pumpin, before you know it the speed is well up.

"There are large amounts of agricultural vehicles on the roads during the night both moving and static as well as us doin checkpoints.

"Very relieved we aren’t dealing with multiple fatalities tonight."

