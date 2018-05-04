Public speaking success for St Joseph’s

A St Joseph’s Grammar School pupil has taken first place at the Gael-Linn ABAIR Public Speaking Competition.

Conn Fearon took top place and picked up a half scholarship to the Gaeltacht also.

St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore have a proud history of producing excellent public speakers for Gael-Linn’s ABAIR Public Speaking Competition, and 2018 was certainly no different.

Two pupils for St Joseph’s made it through to this year’s final that took place in the superb surroundings of the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Derry.

Each pupil was tasked with speaking for four minutes on a topic of their choice.

Both Conn Fearon, Year 13, and Oran MacAoidh, Year 14 and Head Boy, did exceptionally well.

Oran’s satirical speech, entitled “Passion”, focussed on his ‘love’ for ‘Paint Drying’, while Conn gave the audience an insight into the influence of alcohol on Irish society.

The competition was tough with competitors from every Ulster County and Co Louth. Gael-Linn’s Abair competition has gone from strength to strength and pupils for English Speaking and Irish Speaking Post Primary schools from both the Gaeltacht and the Galltacht taking part.