Pudsey gives £106,000 for Cookstown children’s project

BBC Children in Need has announced that it has awarded a new grant of £106,650 to a local project in Cookstown working with disadvantaged children and young people.

The new funding will support the project to provide services to disadvantaged young people in the area and means that the charity currently funds 14 projects across County Tyrone, with £612,860 now invested in the region.

Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid will use the grant, over three years, to deliver individual and group support sessions to children and young people affected by domestic violence.

The support sessions will help the children to manage their own feelings and develop coping skills, give them access to peer support and help to build their self -esteem.

Martina Watson, Manager at Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid said: “We’ve been receiving funding from BBC Children in Need now for several years and its always wonderful to hear that this will continue. With this grant we’ll be able to continue making a positive difference to some of the most vulnerable young people that are in our community.”

Fionnuala Walsh, National Head of Northern Ireland at BBC Children in Need said: “Projects like Mid-Ulster Women’s Aid in Cookstown make a positive difference to children and young people, which is why it’s fantastic for us to be funding their work. We look forward to seeing their funding in action in the coming months.”The newly awarded grants come as BBC Children in Need celebrates its fundraising total for the 2017 Appeal; £60.7 million.

Highlights from the 2017 Appeal include BBC Radio 2’s amazing fundraising efforts spearheaded by Chris By ’ Breakfast Show which saw millions raised through CarFest and the Breakfast Show’s incredible auctions, Countryfile’s 2017 calendar and Ramble weekends, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge and a BBC Children in Need Rocks the 80’s concert.

BBC TV and radio stations across the Nations and Regions threw themselves into fundraising.