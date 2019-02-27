QMAC Construction donation to Hospice

Southern Area Hospice Services would sincerely like to thank QMAC Construction who recently presented them with a cheque for £750.

QMAC Construction, Pomeroy generously asked their suppliers for donations to Southern Area Hospice in lieu of Christmas Gifts, something which the firm have been doing since 2006.

All the money raised will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work providing care and support to local people who are living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease. With a fundraising target of £2.6 million in 2019 Southern Area Hospice rely heavily on the support of the local community to help them to continue their work.