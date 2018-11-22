Reception to honour Tyrone Ladies’ All Ireland success

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr John Boyle, has hosted a Civic Reception in the Guildhall for the Tyrone Senior Ladies Footballers to honour their success in the 2018 Ulster and All Ireland Championships.

Gerry Moane’s side claimed the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Intermediate title with a memorable nine point win over Meath in front of over 50,000 spectators at Croke Park back in September.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle making a special presentation to Tyrone Ladies Football captain, Niamh Woods at a civic reception at the Guildhall, Derry on Wednesday evening to celebrate the county's victories in the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championships and the Ulster Intermediate Senior Ladies Football Championship (O'Hare Cup) this year. Included from left are players, Shannon Lynch, Joanne Barrett and Christiane Hunter.

This amazing title is added to their O’Hare Cup win in the Ulster Intermediate Championship which they scooped earlier in the summer.

The win will see them promoted to the Senior Championship for 2019 after a three year absence and put the heartache of 2017 behind them when they lost to Tipperary in the final.

Mayor Boyle said he was proud to recognise the outstanding achievements of the Tyrone side and wished them well in their return to the top flight next season and future matches.

He continued: “I was proud to get the opportunity to host Gerry Moane and some of his players and backroom staff at the Guildhall and pay tribute to the hard work and preparation that went into their groundbreaking All Ireland winning campaign.

“The record breaking attendance of over 50,000 people at this year’s Finals Day at Croke Park shows the popularity of Ladies football in Ireland and this is a win that brought joy to thousands of people in Tyrone.

“Congratulations to the management, players and backroom staff and anyone else involved in this outstanding achievement. I would also like to wish good luck to them as they bid to build on this year’s success with their return to senior football next season.”

The Tyrone Senior Ladies Footballers wish to say a huge thanks to the Mayor Cllr John Boyle and Derry City and Strabane District Council for holding the event and helping to celebrate their amazing achievement.