Record crowds attend Dungannon’s Magical Christmas Kingdom and lights switch on!

Over 14,000 people attended the Magical Christmas Kingdom and lights switch on in Dungannon over the weekend!

The Kingdom, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, returned to the town for a third year, on Saturday and Sunday at Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House with the lights switch on taking place in the town centre on the Saturday evening.

Don't these balloon candy canes look great- almost good enough to eat! Children loved the free balloon modelling available as part of the Magical Christmas Kingdom on The Hill.

Ranfurly House once again formed the gateway to the Magical Christmas Kingdom with an array of Christmas activities including all the favourites – arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling and jump jiggle and jive.

The Hill was again transformed into a Magical Christmas Grotto experience. Activities included, toasting marshmallows on an open fire, letter writing to Santa Claus, a naughty or nice machine, a giant selfie teddy bear plus much more.

Children could also visit ‘Santa’s Christmas Stables’ where they will come face-to-face with Santa’s reindeers and other friendly animals before travelling through the magical realms on their journey to meet the man himself, Santa, in his cosy grotto.

Santa made his way down from his grotto on his magical horse and carriage to join the Deputy Chair of the Council, Councillor Frances Burton and her special guests, Castlecaulfield Eco Buddies, on stage to officially light the town up for Christmas.

This LED Elf amazed crowds with her skill during the Dungannon switch on event.

The crowd were treated to festive musical performances from St Patrick’s Primary School and Gaelscoil Aodha Rua school choirs and local band The Bellas before Santa arrived.

Dungannon was certainly bursting with festive cheer over the two days and is now well and truly on the countdown to Christmas!