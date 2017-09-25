Restart a heart in Mid Ulster!

Restart a Heart Day returns for its second year on Monday, October 16 to again provide free life-saving CPR training to as many people as possible in the Mid Ulster district.

Organised in partnership between Mid Ulster District Council, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, the training will provide participants with the knowledge and skills to deal effectively with emergency situations.

Participants can choose to attend either a morning or an evening session (10am-12) or 6.30-8.30pm) at Ranfurly House, Dungannon, Cookstown Leisure Centre and Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt.

Community and voluntary organisations, sports clubs, workplaces, and anyone else who would like to learn how to correctly perform CPR in the event of a cardiac arrest, are being urged to attend.

As part of Restart a Heart Day, which is supported by The British Heart Foundation NI, training will also be delivered across the district to students at some of the local Primary and Post Primary Schools.

The main aim of the day is to increase awareness of the importance of bystander CPR which increases the chance of survival when someone has a cardiac arrest. Each year in Northern Ireland there are around 1,400 out of hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs).

OHCAs can occur in homes and public spaces. Every minute counts when someone has an OHCA: every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chances of survival by up to 10%. But many people simply don’t have the skills and confidence to step in and help, and this training will provide these vital skills.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton said, “I am delighted the Council has once more been involved in organising this extremely worthwhile and in some cases life-saving training for the residents of Mid Ulster. The fact the training is free will hopefully entice people to come out and attend one of the many sessions available on the day.

“Ambulance response times have historically been longer in Mid Ulster, largely due to the rurality of the area. This training would be extremely beneficial in providing people with the relevant skills to help manage situations until the ambulance arrive at the scene and could result in many more lives being saved.”

Restart a Heart Day is an annual European initiative which aims to raise awareness of the importance of bystander Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and is part of a wider action plan on Community Resuscitation and defibrillators being led by the council.

To register for the training contact Environmental Health at Mid Ulster District Council on 03000 132 132 or email health.wellbeing@midulstercouncil.org.