Resurfacing work to start at Coagh Street

Traffic diversions will be in place in Cookstown town centre next week as resurfacing work starts at Coagh Street.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said he has his colleagues had been lobbying for the work for sometime and welcomed the news it was getting underway.

In a statement Mr Buchanan said: “A road closure for through traffic will be necessary during these works, Monday 29th October to Wednesday 31st October and the road will be closed between William Street and Union Street.

“Traffic diversions will be in place and advance warning signage will be provided.

“Department of Infrastructure has stated that local access will be facilitated where possible but warn that there will be no on street parking.

“Delays are expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning journeys but these works will greatly improve our road infrastructure.”

Mr Buchanan appealed for motorists to follow the diversions or avoid the area where the works are taking place if possible.