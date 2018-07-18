Rise in local unemployment

The number of people registering as out of work in the Dungannon area has seen a slight increase, latest figures from the Department for the Economy have revealed.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for the month of June, the local claimant count now stands at 605 claimants, compared to 570 in May.

Wards in the Dungannon district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Ballysaggart with 50 claimants (no change from May); Coalisland South with 45 (no change); Coalisland West and Newmills with 40 claimants (35 in May).

The Dungannon wards with the lowest claimant counts were Altmore, Augher, Killyman, and Washing Bay, all with 15 claimants (no change from May).

Across the Mid Ulster Council area, there were 1,480 people registering as claimants, compared to1,440 the previous month.

Of the registered claimants in the council area, 845 were male and 635 were female.

In June, the number of people on the claimant count in Northern Ireland (which includes some out-of-work claimants of Universal Credit) was was 28,600 (3.1% of the workforce).

This represents a decrease of 200 from the previous month’s revised figure.

The Labour Market Report is a monthly overview of key labour market statistics.

It includes figures from the Labour Force Survey, the claimant count (people claiming unemployment related benefits), the Quarterly Employment Survey, the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings and official redundancy data.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, acting on behalf of the Department for the Economy, received confirmation that 792 redundancies took place in June 2018; approximately two fifths of which occurred in the manufacturing sector.

Figures for Mar-May 2018 estimated that 59.0% of those unemployed in NI were long-term unemployed.