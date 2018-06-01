Road resurfacing welcomed

SDLP Coalisland Councillor Malachy Quinn has welcomed the decision by the Department for Infrastructure to undertake a resurfacing of the Gortgonis Road during this financial year.

It is also expected that the 30mph speed limit on the road is to be extended.

The decision by the Department to resurface the road came following a series of meetings with Mr Quinn, who said the resurfacing work was vital to improve “the sad state” of the popular route.

Speaking about the decision Councillor Quinn said: “At a meeting with DFI last week I stressed the importance of fixing the Gortgonis Road. Anyone who has had the pleasure of driving along it in recent months know the sad state the road has become, especially with the new housing developments being built.

“After correspondents following the meeting I have got an agreement from DFI that they will now add the road to their list of repairs which will be carried out over the this financial year. This will come as welcome news to local residents and commuters who use this road daily, and with traffic set to increase on this road it is vital the work is carried out sooner rather than later.

“Also following the outcome of this meeting the 30mph speed limit that was agreed with DFI in 2015 will be installed over the coming weeks. This will see the 30mph limit start from the canal bridge and should help make that road safer. It is very popular with walkers and cyclists especially in good weather and any reduction in speed is very welcome.”