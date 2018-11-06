Roan St Patrick’s gets fitter and healthier

Roan St Patrick’s Primary School in Eglish is benefitting from taking part in the Daily Mile programme.

Developed by a Head Teacher in Stirling in response to concerns over poor fitness levels and obesity in children, the Daily Mile programme involves pupils participating in a 15 minute walk or run every school day.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with the Public Health Agency and local councils is promoting the Daily Mile and encouraging more schools to get involved.

Clare Drummy, Physical Activity Co-ordinator for the Trust explained: “Schools already taking part in the Daily Mile are reporting huge benefits for pupils and staff. As well as increasing activity levels and helping to combat obesity, the break outside and a bit of fresh air is also helping to improve children’s concentration during lessons.”

Principal Stephen Moane from Roan St Patricks added: “Our children are generally fitter and healthier due to the Daily Mile. We have also found that they are a lot more settled and relaxed afterwards and able to focus a little more on tasks during class.”

For advice on the Daily Mile email: clare.drummy@southerntrust.hscni.net