Rotary and Tesco make a difference

Rotary members, Tesco staff and various charity representatives gathered at Tesco Dungannon to hand over funds raised at the Tesco and Rotary Tree of

Remembrance and Hope.

Rotarian Tom Givans MBE, Tesco Manager Graham, Representatives from St Vincent De Paul, Sheamus Bradley and Darragh Shields, and the President of Dungannon Rotary Club Barbara Cuddy.

President of Dungannon Rotary Club Barbara Cuddy, on behalf of the members would like to pass on her sincere thanks to all those businesses who sponsored the tree. The customers of Tesco who gave so willingly and all those who were involved with supervising the tree and the collection on the given days. That includes the volunteers from the various charities who joined in. The Howard Primary school choir and their teachers and parents who attended the launch and provided great festive entertainment.

A special mention to the Dungannon Store Manager Graham Agnew, who initially came up with the idea three years ago and in that time so many local charities have greatly benefited. It’s a great testament to the people. In total the grand sum of £9,700 was raised and distributed.