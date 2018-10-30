Roughan Silver Band crowned champions

Grade 2 Champions, Roughan Silver Band, Annual Concert Roughan Silver Band were delighted to be placed first in Grade 2 of the North of Ireland Bands Association Contest in Armagh on Saturday, October 20.

Adjudicator, Dr Robert Childs, commented on how much he enjoyed the band’s musical and well controlled performance, awarding them 88 points and the prize for best cornet section.

This was the culmination of an extremely successful year for Roughan, who under the direction of conductor Mr Stephen Crooks, were also placed first in Grade 2 of the Brass Band League’s Entertainment contest in Fivemiletown in February, and The Spring Festival in Strabane in April. The dedication and hard work of all

concerned is to be congratulated.

The local community will have the opportunity to hear Roughan perform at their annual concert which takes place at 8pm on Saturday, November 3 in The Smyth Memorial Hall, Ballygawley.

Guest soloist for the evening is Les Neish, the world renowned tuba player. Also taking part are the Qua family and Roughan Junior Band. Compere for the evening is David Linton. Tickets are available from all band members or pay at the door on the evening.