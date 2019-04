Corick House Hotel and Spa Clogher will play host to a wonderful evening of entertainment featuring music from organisers Roughan Silver Band, Augher Central Primary School Choir and the Ulster-Scots Juvenile Pipe Band on Wednesday, April 17.

The event commences at 8pm sharp and is compared by David Linton.

There is no admission charge on the night but donations will be greatly appreciated for Roughan Silver Bands selected charities for the event, CLIC Sargent and Cancer Research.