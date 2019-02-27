Royal Visit round-up: The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge in Northern Ireland

With visits to Belfast and Fermanagh we take a look at William and Kate’s journey around the Province

Pictures from: Pacemaker, PressEye and Press Association

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th February 2019 - ''The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association.''Their Royal Highnesses learnt more about the IFA's community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together. ''They met groups and representatives from the Female Football Leaders, the Goals Programme, Education Programme, Stay Onside, PSNI, DoJ and Probation Service and members of Powerchair.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th February 2019 - ''The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association.''Their Royal Highnesses learnt more about the IFA's community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together. ''They met groups and representatives from the Female Football Leaders, the Goals Programme, Education Programme, Stay Onside, PSNI, DoJ and Probation Service and members of Powerchair.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh where they took part in a range of activities and met with local young people, volunteers, staff and dignitaries. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh where they took part in a range of activities and met with local young people, volunteers, staff and dignitaries. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh where they took part in a range of activities and met with local young people, volunteers, staff and dignitaries. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday.'Prince William and Catherine met some young people and Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings.'The focus of this royal visit to Northern Ireland is very much on children and young people.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday.'Prince William and Catherine met some young people and Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings.'The focus of this royal visit to Northern Ireland is very much on children and young people.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday.'Prince William and Catherine met some young people and Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings.'The focus of this royal visit to Northern Ireland is very much on children and young people.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday.'Prince William and Catherine met some young people and Northern Ireland football manager Michael O'Neill and former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Pat Jennings.'The focus of this royal visit to Northern Ireland is very much on children and young people.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker