‘Running Fireman’ comes to Tyrone

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is delighted to announce that Cork fire fighter ‘The Running Fireman’ Alex O’Shea will bring his 32 Marathon, 32 counties in 16 days Challenge to Tyrone on Thursday, September 6.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the life changing work of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Alex will have completed Marathons No. 9 and 10 the previous day in Fermanagh and Donegal before travelling to Omagh. He will be joined on his challenge by Tralee native Garda Ollie O’Sullivan who will not only crew for Alex but will take on his own personal challenge to run 50km of the 84km a day every day of the challenge.

Alex said: “A big thanks to everyone in Tyrone for supporting us with Marathon No 11. We are looking forward to taking our amazing challenge to Omagh. I would encourage everyone to come along and run even part of the distance”.

Once Marathon No. 11 is completed Alex will immediately head on to Derry where he will embark on Marathon No. 12 that afternoon.

Patrick Burke, Chairman of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind commented: “We have huge admiration for the courage Alex is showing to take on this momentous challenge. Everyone here wishes him and Ollie the very best of luck. Support like this makes a real difference to our work changing lives of those who are vision impaired and families of children with autism.”

There are numerous ways to get involved including joining Alex by running anything from a mile to a full marathon, making a donation or taking a sponsorship card.