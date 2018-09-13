Rural road speed concerns

Ulster Unionist Councillor Mark Glasgow is appealing to motorists to keep their speed down while travelling along the Drummond Road, Cookstown.

The Mid Ulster member said a number of motorists and pedestrians had got in touch with him.

“After visiting the road, I have seen for myself that the level of traffic on this road has increased over the past month during mornings and evening times,” he said. “The concerns raised are high speeds on the Drummond Road. This is a rural road and like any rural road it’s a single track road with hills, bends and very limited places to pull in when meeting traffic.

“I would urge motorists using this road to drive at a safe speed, a speed that’s suitable to drive safely on a rural road, be alert for people walking on the road as this is a popular walking route and alert for agricultural movements.”