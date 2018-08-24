Sad news: body of missing man found near Cookstown

Police say the body of a man discovered near Cookstown is that of 69-year-old Robert McKenna who had been reported missing.

The discovery is understood to have been made on land close to Corvanaghan Road on Thursday night.

"We would like to thank the community search and rescue team and members of the public who helped in the search for Mr McKenna," Cookstown police said in a social media post.

Mr McKenna was last seen in the Cookstown area on Tuesday, prompting an appeal for information on his whereabouts. The family has requested privacy at this sad time.